POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Five sent to hospital on sixth day of Pamplona bull run
Friday's running of the bull lasted only two minutes and 18 seconds, but left five people injured.
Five sent to hospital on sixth day of Pamplona bull run
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 12, 2019. / Reuters
By Mostafa Rachwani
July 13, 2019

One man was gored and at least four other people were sent to hospital with injuries following the sixth day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona, the Red Cross said on Friday.

Each morning at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) between July 7 and 14 as part of the week-long festival thousands line the streets of the medieval city to take part in the centuries-old tradition of running with the bulls.

In the 875 metre chase through the narrow streets of the city a half dozen, specially bred, aggressive bulls, led by six larger, more docile steers race from their pen to the city's bull ring as runners dodge horns and stampeding hooves.

Friday's run lasted just two minutes and 18 seconds, though most runners sprint just briefly before being overtaken by the herd.

RECOMMENDED

The bulls are later killed in the bull ring by matadors. 

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta draws thousands of revelers each year from around the world. 

Mostly wearing white with a red sash, they test their courage by running alongside and in front of six fighting bulls that are let loose through the city streets early in the morning.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
UN urges 'maximum restraint' in Iran amid protests
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach