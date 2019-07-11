Rapper Jay-Z has become the latest celebrity to enter the weed business, signing on to be the chief brand strategist for a California-based cannabis company.

The rapper said he reached out to the company Caliva after a wide search for a suitable partner in the booming industry.

"Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level," he said in a statement posted on Caliva's website.

"With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva's expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor.

"We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way."

Benefits of cannabis

Caliva said as chief strategist, Jay-Z would help the company with its creative decisions as well as outreach efforts and strategy for the brand.