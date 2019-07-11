For governments the world over, technology and innovation no longer form part of traditional agendas, but have reached the highest levels of strategic policy.

As developing countries around the world seek to close the gap between themselves and developed nations, challenges arise.

How do countries succeed on the global stage if they’ve had late industrial revolutions? The world’s developed nations continue to grow their knowledge economies all the while pushing the edge on innovative 5G technologies, advanced healthcare, and artificial intelligence.

It’s a challenge for the policy experts, and for developing nations it means fast, sustainable and far-reaching growth.

For the Islamic Conference Youth Forum, the challenge is daunting, but realisable and young people are the heart of it all. The latest step came in when Qatar's capital city Doha became the OIC Youth Capital for 2019.

The event is organised by the ICYF and the Qatari ministry of culture and youth, in a synergy of dedicated governance and committed policy leadership.[if !supportLineBreakNewLine]

Doha is no exception. With the motto, “Doha: An Oasis for Innovation” the festivities and events bring together young civic society and tech leaders from around the world to network with youth in Qatar, with the aim of enhancing transnational synergy. Youth are given diplomatic simulations, capacity-building workshops, toolkits for change, and a chance to discuss policy and youth conditions with high-level policymakers.

Youth are invited to contribute to discussions on development and take part in projects and achievements. Their findings during sessions are used as key drivers in building future action plans.[if !supportLineBreakNewLine]

For Iddi Ahmed, a young Cameroonian diplomat who spoke to TRT World, being invited to the event was the opportunity of a lifetime.

“The Doha Youth Capital events are a unique experience, especially for those who have never experienced a diplomatic simulation. It strengthens the bonds between youth of different backgrounds and countries,” says Iddi.[if !supportLineBreakNewLine]

There is a caveat however.

“Unfortunately, there are countries and regions that are still reluctant to integrate with others, because they haven’t embraced new cultures of connectivity and cooperation yet,” he adds.[if !supportLineBreakNewLine]

“Youth here benefit from experience, networking, and a growth in awareness on issues that affect us all. Our youth need to be built as future diplomats and ambassadors of their countries in every field. Better cooperation between states begins early on. What youth learn here today, should be taken back and implemented in their respective states,” concludes Iddi.

Burak Omer, a Model OIC trainer speaking to TRT World expressed his enthusiasm at the event's success.

"We met youth from over 50 different countries, built long-standing networks to coordinate our work, and shared experiences on best practices for similar challenges for youth throughout our countries," says Burak.

"It's been a great exercise in broadening our minds, and improving the way we approach problems. The youth capital events focused on good governance, transparency, sustainable development goals and the role of youth in social media. After this great opportunity, I can frankly say I have a different and better approach to these fields," he adds.