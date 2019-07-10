New Zealand reached a second straight Cricket World Cup final after late half-centuries by Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni narrowly failed to make up for an unprecedented top-order collapse by India in its 18-run loss on Wednesday.

Chasing 240 to win on the reserve day of a rain-hit semifinal at Old Trafford, India plunged to 5-3 — the top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were dismissed for 1 each — after 17 balls of the reply and then 24-4, after Jimmy Neesham's sensational one-handed catch removed Dinesh Karthik (6).

Dhoni (50) and Jadeja (77 in 59 balls) gave India hope by putting on a World Cup-record 116 for the seventh wicket but they were both dismissed, leaving the team needing 23 off the final over.

India was bowled out for 221 with three balls remaining.

New Zealand will play England or Australia in the final at Lord's on Sunday. The second semifinal is at Edgbaston on Thursday. If Australia wins, it will be a repeat of the 2015 final won by the Australians in Melbourne.

TRT World'sLance Santos has more.

1 for 3

The way the chase panned out vindicated New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's attritional approach to batting on difficult conditions on Tuesday, which ended prematurely because of rain with the Blacks Caps 211-5 with 3.5 overs remaining.