Rafael Nadal had plenty to grumble about during the first week of Wimbledon.

The Spaniard was irritated at being seeded third at the grasscourt major despite his status as world number two and was left exasperated when the draw put him on a second-round collision course with Australian hot-head Nick Kyrgios - a player who thrives on rubbing Nadal up the wrong way.

Those setbacks have well and truly fired him up and it was poor Joao Sousa who felt the full force of Nadal’s fury on Monday during a 6-2 6-2 6-2 demolition job in the fourth round.

Tougher tests will surely come for the twice champion, who may have to beat Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic if he wants to complete a Roland Garros-Wimbledon double for the third time in his career, but for now he was happy to show the kind of ruthless streak that Boris Becker hailed as “vintage Nadal on grass”.

“It was a good solid match. A lot of positive things in there,” the 18-times Grand Slam champion, whose surgically-repaired body often struggles to cope with the demands of playing on the slick grass surface, said with a smile.

“Good forehands, good backhands and creating some good volleys, so I am happy to be in the quarter-finals again.

“The body is holding up well and I am playing some good tennis and winning matches in straight sets also helps.”

Tennis Behemoth

Until this year, the only Portuguese to create a racket, literally, in the singles at Wimbledon was Michelle Larcher de Brito.