Four new cases of polio virus have been reported in northwest and southwest Pakistan, an official said on Monday.

With the new cases, the total number of polio-affected children rose to 41 in the current year.

"Today, four more polio cases, two each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, were reported," Iftikhar Firdouse, director of communication for polio eradication program, told Anadolu Agency.

According to official data, 25 polio cases were reported from KP, three each from Punjab and Sindh province, two cases from Balochistan and eight cases were reported from tribal districts.

Polio virus still exists in Pakistan