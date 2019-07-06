POLITICS
Football: Netherlands like underdogs tag in WC final with USA
"The US are favourite and we are the underdog and we are fine with that," says Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman ahead of Sunday's final.
Netherlands' Jackie Groenen and team mates during training at the Merlo Stadium, Oullins, France - July 6, 2019. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
July 6, 2019

The Netherlands said on Saturday they are happy to be underdogs as they prepare to play against their first-ever Women's World Cup final against defending champions United States.

"We have our own playing style," Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman said.

"The expectations are different now. The US are favourite and we are the underdog and we are fine with that."

A 1-0 extra-time win over Sweden on Wednesday in the semi-finals secured their spot in the tournament decider.

The previous best finish for the Dutch at a World Cup was a round of 16 appearances four years ago.

Growing force

In 2017 the Netherlands announced themselves as a growing force in the game when they won the European Championships on home soil playing scintillating attacking football.

Despite the opponent that will line-up opposite them in Lyon on Sunday, the top-ranked US team, that approach won't change.

