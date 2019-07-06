The Netherlands said on Saturday they are happy to be underdogs as they prepare to play against their first-ever Women's World Cup final against defending champions United States.

"We have our own playing style," Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman said.

"The expectations are different now. The US are favourite and we are the underdog and we are fine with that."

A 1-0 extra-time win over Sweden on Wednesday in the semi-finals secured their spot in the tournament decider.