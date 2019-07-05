Turkey's northwestern Edirne province has once again become the battleground for an ancient sporting event where wrestlers compete to win a golden belt and top honours in a centuries-old tradition.

The Kirkpinar oil wrestling festival taking place on Friday is one of the world's oldest sports events. It has been held annually in the province since 1362, with wrestlers engaging in a physical and mental struggle without the use of any equipment — other than olive oil and leather pants.

The title of "Baspehlivan" or wrestler-in-chief wins the right to wear the prestigious golden belt for a year.

To Turkish people, wrestling has become such an indispensable part of the country's culture that it is often referred to as an “ancestor sport.”

Throughout history, Turks — particularly soldiers — have used wrestling for training purposes, as a show of bravery, or even as a way of winning the hearts of their lovers.

"Oil wrestling unites people across our country, and I'm proud of being part of this ancient tournament that has been going on for centuries. It reflects our culture," Ali Gokcen, an experienced wrestler, said.

Turkish culture

Forty-year-old Gokcen, with 25 years of experience in Kirkpinar wrestling, said local traditions were the main dynamics creating a national identity, and the Kirkpinar festival, in this context, played a huge role in shaping Turkish culture.

"Wrestlers from various provinces come to the city of Edirne to mark this festival and our culture. We start with prayers, read our national anthem, remember famous wrestlers and respect our cultural heritage with the young generation of wrestlers hanging around," he said.

"Sweating on the grounds where the legendary wrestlers appeared for centuries is an experience that I cannot put into words," he said, adding he would continue to be part of the Kirkpinar festival his whole life.

Wrestling to a beat

Centuries ago, when communication tools were limited, Kirkpinar's organisers would send candles with red bases to other villages to invite people to the tournament.

Today, with the aim of preserving the tradition, authorities still send such candles to wrestlers.

Then comes pesrev, the ritual dance of wrestlers where they warm up, fire up the crowd and salute their opponents.

The announcer introduces wrestlers to the spectators in rhyme.

In addition, a team of zurna (flute) players and drummers also play a role in this ancient festival.

They not only perform on streets and invite people to the matches but also play their instruments to inform the wrestlers during the match, especially when the tempo declines and the crowd wants to see some real action.