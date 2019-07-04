Former Bayern Munich and Netherlands forward Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from football.

The 35-year-old Robben, who was thought to be looking for a new club after playing his last game for Bayern in May, said Thursday in a statement, "I have decided to put an end to my career as a professional football player. It is without a doubt the most difficult decision I have had to make in my career."

Robben, who joined Bayern in 2009 from Real Madrid, played 309 competitive games for the Bavarian powerhouse, contributing 144 goals and setting up 81 more.

His crowning moment came in 2013, when he helped Bayern win the treble with the winning goal in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Robben signed off with a domestic double despite missing most of last season because of injury. Altogether he helped Bayern to eight Bundesliga wins and five German Cup titles.