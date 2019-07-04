POLITICS
Dutch star Arjen Robben announces retirement from football
35 year old Arjen Robben has decided to put an end to his storied career after quitting Bayern Munich.
In this file photo taken on May 18, 2019 Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben celebrates with the trophy after the German First division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, southern Germany / AFP
By Mostafa Rachwani
July 4, 2019

Former Bayern Munich and Netherlands forward Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from football.

The 35-year-old Robben, who was thought to be looking for a new club after playing his last game for Bayern in May, said Thursday in a statement, "I have decided to put an end to my career as a professional football player. It is without a doubt the most difficult decision I have had to make in my career."

Robben, who joined Bayern in 2009 from Real Madrid, played 309 competitive games for the Bavarian powerhouse, contributing 144 goals and setting up 81 more. 

His crowning moment came in 2013, when he helped Bayern win the treble with the winning goal in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Robben signed off with a domestic double despite missing most of last season because of injury. Altogether he helped Bayern to eight Bundesliga wins and five German Cup titles.

Robben also won a league title in 2008 with Madrid in Spain. He helped previous club Chelsea to league titles in 2005 and 2006, and PSV Eindhoven to the Eredivisie title in 2003.

Robben helped the Netherlands reach the 2010 World Cup final, where it lost to Spain.

He made 96 appearances for the Dutch team before his international retirement in 2017.

"I was able to play in six major tournaments and was the captain in the final years. All in all an unforgettable time that I will always cherish," Robben said.

SOURCE:AP
