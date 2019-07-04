In pictures: Group stage draws to a close in the African Cup of Nations
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Group stage draws to a close in the African Cup of NationsTunisia and South Africa filled the final two places for the round of 16 after a tense finish to the group stage in Egypt.
Egyptian fans hold posters of their star striker Mohamed Salah prior to the African Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Egypt and Uganda in Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, June 30, 2019. / AP
Mucahid DurmazMucahid Durmaz
July 4, 2019

The African Cup of Nations brings the likes of superstars such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Riyad Mahrez on to the same field as Madagascar's Jean Romario Baggio Rakotoarisoa, who plays in the country's ramshackle league, and Selemani Ndikumana, who lived through the long civil war, which ravaged Burundi until 2005.

The tournament began with what has become almost a traditional prelude: a team arguing over bonuses.

Cameroon initially refused to fly to Egypt and, even when they were eventually persuaded to travel, the players said they were still not satisfied with the offer. Pay disputes subsequently affected Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Uganda.

Newcomers Madagascar provided romance as they beat Nigeria on the way to topping their group, a remarkable achievement for a motley collection of players from the lower leagues in France and clubs in Belgium, Bulgaria and the United States, and led by former French fourth-tier coach Nicolas Dupuis.

Uganda reached the knockout stage for the first time in 41 years and Benin, taking part at their fourth AFCON, made it past the group stage for the first time although they still have to win a match at the finals. They drew all their games.

RECOMMENDED

The most impressive sides were the North African trio of Egypt, Morocco, and Algeria who all topped their groups with a 100 per cent record and without conceding any goals.

Algeria looked particularly strong although it was not pretty as they committed an average of 28 fouls a match, according to official statistics.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed