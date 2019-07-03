POLITICS
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram glitches affect some users globally
Users have complained about issues regarding sending media files over and viewing images across Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.
Icons of Facebook and WhatsApp are seen pictured on an phone screen / AP
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
July 3, 2019

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday some of its users globally were facing issues while sending media files over its social media platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram, and the social media company said it was working to fix the problem.

"During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos," Facebook said.

The company is still investigating the overall impact of the issue.

Facebook, which gets tens of millions of dollars from advertising revenue daily, declined to comment when asked whether it will refund businesses. In a similar incident in March, the company said it would consider refunding advertisers for lost exposure.

"The disruption appears to be related to an internal infrastructure or application issue," said ThousandEyes, a company that monitors internet traffic globally.

The partial outage frustrated users of the world's largest social network, with many taking to Twitter to complain.

More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users complained about Facebook and WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector's live outage map showed the issues were mainly in parts of Europe and the United States.

SOURCE:Reuters
