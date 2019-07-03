Facebook Inc said on Wednesday some of its users globally were facing issues while sending media files over its social media platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram, and the social media company said it was working to fix the problem.

"During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos," Facebook said.

The company is still investigating the overall impact of the issue.

Facebook, which gets tens of millions of dollars from advertising revenue daily, declined to comment when asked whether it will refund businesses. In a similar incident in March, the company said it would consider refunding advertisers for lost exposure.