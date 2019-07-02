POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Murray to pair up with Serena for mixed doubles at Wimbledon
The three-times Grand Slam singles champion's management team confirmed the news on Tuesday.
Murray to pair up with Serena for mixed doubles at Wimbledon
Britain's Andy Murray is seen during practice in London, July 2, 2019 / Reuters
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
July 2, 2019

Britain's Andy Murray ended days of speculation about who he will play mixed doubles with at Wimbledon after confirming he would partner Serena Williams at the grass-court major.

The three-times Grand Slam singles champion's management team confirmed the news on Tuesday.

The Scot, who is playing doubles at the All England Club as he tries to regain full match fitness after hip surgery in January, was flooded with offers after he revealed world number one and French Open champion Ash Barty had turned him down.

That rejection has now led to the formation of the ultimate Wimbledon super-couple as between them Williams and Murray have won 26 singles majors.

RECOMMENDED

"If you guys really want it... all right, done," teased Williams after she began her pursuit of a record 24th Grand Slam singles title earlier on Tuesday.

Murray's metal hip may have to work overtime in the next few days as he will also compete in men's doubles with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert less than a month after returning to action.

Murray won the Queen's Club doubles title with Feliciano Lopez in his comeback tournament last month.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed