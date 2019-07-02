France returned more than 400 stolen artifacts to the government of Pakistan on Tuesday, including ancient busts, vases, urns and goblets, some dating to the second and third millennia BC.

Many of the pieces turned up in France in September 2006, sent in parcels addressed to a gallery in Paris.

The packages were intercepted by customs officers at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport and identified by the National Centre for Scientific Research as items looted from cemeteries in Pakistan's Indus valley.

Another consignment of pottery and terracotta pieces destined for the same gallery was stopped two weeks later.

And during a search of the unnamed gallery's premises, customs officers seized several hundred more ceramic pieces.

In a ceremony held at Pakistan's embassy in Paris, 445 artifacts were handed back to Pakistan on Tuesday, with an estimated value of $157,000 (139,000 euros).

"It is indeed a special moment for Pakistan," said Muhammad Majad Aziz Qazi, the head of the Pakistan Embassy. "It is also an emotional moment for us. We believe, today, that a part of Pakistan’s heritage is coming back to its homeland."