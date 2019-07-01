La Liga President Javier Tebas has said he would rather Neymar does not return to La Liga if he cannot improve his behaviour.

"In my opinion, if Neymar behaves better, he can be a great player," Tebas told Spanish radio station Onda Cero late on Sunday.

"But I think behaviour and the values that we set as a competition are also very important. I prefer another type of player.

"Neymar is a great player, but if the example off the pitch is not correct, then, to be honest, I'd prefer him not to come to the Spanish league."

Rape and tax fraud allegations

Neymar has denied allegations he raped a woman in Paris and last month attempted to prove his innocence by making public what he claims is an exchange of messages between them.

Spain's tax authorities are also investigating Neymar over a bonus he earned at Barcelona and the transfer fee paid to him by PSG, while he remains in dispute with Barca regarding a loyalty payment of 26 million euros.