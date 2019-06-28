Goalkeeper Alisson made a save and Gabriel Jesus scored the decisive penalty as Brazil defeated 10-man Paraguay 4-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals of the Copa América on Thursday.

Alisson dived to his left to stop the initial penalty taken by defender Gustavo Gómez, and Gabriel Jesus sealed the victory to lead Brazil to its first semifinal appearance in the South American tournament since 2007.

Brazil will face either Venezuela or Argentina, which play on Friday in Rio de Janeiro.

Derlis González also missed from the spot for Paraguay, while Roberto Firmino failed to score for Brazil.

Both players sent their shots wide.

Willian, Marquinhos and Philippe Coutinho converted their penalties for Brazil, while Miguel Almirón, Bruno Valdez and Rodrigo Rojas netted for Paraguay.

Gabriel Jesus had missed a late penalty in Brazil's 5-0 rout of Peru in its last group game, but calmly found the net with his shot from the spot as Paraguay goalkeeper Roberto "Gatito" Fernandez went the other way, igniting the Brazilian crowd of more than 48,000 at the Arena Gremio.

"I was confident, I knew that if I took the penalty the way I'm used to taking it, I would have more chances of scoring," Gabriel Jesus said.

"I was upset after the other match because I didn't take the shot my own way. This time I waited for the goalkeeper to move and just sent the ball the other way."

Gatito had been key in regulation as the visitors held on to a 0-0 draw despite having a defender sent off in the 58th minute. In the Copa America quarterfinals, extra time is not played and the match proceeded straight to penalties.

Brazil had been eliminated by Paraguay the last two times the teams met in the Copa America quarterfinals, in 2011 and 2015, both times in penalty shootouts.