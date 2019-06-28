White, dense and rich in flavour, Serbia's one-of-a-kind donkey cheese is not only tasty but good for your health, says maker Slobodan Simic.

There's only one catch – at $1,130 (1,000 euros) per kilo, it may well be the most expensive cheese in the world.

Since 2012, Simic and his team of farmers have been milking a herd of more than 200 donkeys who live on a nature reserve northern Serbia called Zasavica.

Their milk has similar properties to breastmilk and is touted by Simic as a cure for a range of ailments, including asthma and bronchitis.

"A human baby can take this milk from the first day, without having it diluted," he says, calling it a "wonder of nature."

While a lack of scientific studies make it difficult to assess its health properties, the milk is high in protein and has been recognised by the UN as a good alternative for those with allergies to cow's milk.

But "what no one in the world does, and could never make, is the donkey cheese," Simic says of his flagship product.

Donkey milk has low levels of casein – a type of protein that acts as a binding agent in cheese-making.