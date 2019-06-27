Madonna stepped into the gun violence debate on Wednesday with a music video containing graphic dramatisations of a mass shooting.

Called "God Control," the disco beat song and video depicts a gunman opening fire in a crowded nightclub or bar and images of actors playing dancers who fall to the ground, bleeding, or try to flee.

A message before the video reads, "The story you're about to see is very disturbing. It shows graphic scenes of gun violence. But it's happening every day. And it has to stop."

"We need to wake up," Madonna sings.

The video also uses TV footage of demonstrators calling for stricter gun control, including the 2018 "March For Our Lives" in Washington and other US cities.

Florida nightclub shooting

While the music video does not refer to any one incident, it recalls the June 2016 shooting inside Pulse the gay nightclub in Florida, in which 49 people were killed and 53 injured.