WarnerMedia on Monday said it appointed Ann Sarnoff as the chief executive officer of Warner Bros, the first woman to run one of Hollywood’s most powerful studios in its 96-year history.

Sarnoff, currently president of BBC Studios Americas, will take over the studio behind “Wonder Woman,” “Friends” and the Harry Potter franchise, following a scandal involving its previous studio chief.

“I want to work closely with colleagues across WarnerMedia and make the whole more than the part,” Sarnoff said in a phone interview.