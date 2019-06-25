CULTURE
2 MIN READ
WarnerMedia names Ann Sarnoff as CEO of Warner Bros
Ann Sarnoff becomes the first woman to run one of Hollywood’s most powerful studios in its 96-year history.
WarnerMedia names Ann Sarnoff as CEO of Warner Bros
Ann Sarnoff, Chief Operating Officer of BBC Worldwide America, speaks during the 2011 Bloomberg Media Summit in New York March 9, 2011. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
June 25, 2019

WarnerMedia on Monday said it appointed Ann Sarnoff as the chief executive officer of Warner Bros, the first woman to run one of Hollywood’s most powerful studios in its 96-year history.

Sarnoff, currently president of BBC Studios Americas, will take over the studio behind “Wonder Woman,” “Friends” and the Harry Potter franchise, following a scandal involving its previous studio chief.

“I want to work closely with colleagues across WarnerMedia and make the whole more than the part,” Sarnoff said in a phone interview. 

RECOMMENDED

“I want to take what is a very successful legacy and history and make it even stronger going forward.”

AT&T Inc, the second largest US wireless carrier, acquired Warner Bros as part of its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner last year. Some Warner Bros content will be distributed on a new WarnerMedia streaming service set to launch in early 2020.

The former chairman and CEO of Warner Bros, Kevin Tsujihara, resigned from the studio in March, following a report that the married executive had sought help securing roles for an actress after the two had sex. Tsujihara’s attorney denied the executive played a “direct role” in the actress’ hiring.

Sarnoff will report to WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election