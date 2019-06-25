POLITICS
Cricket: England face Australia at Lord's
The English have gone from one foot in the final to all out survival, with Eoin Morgan's side having now lost two games, and can ill afford to lose another.
England's Jofra Archer looks dejected as he walks off after losing his wicket, June 21, 2019. / Reuters
By Mostafa Rachwani
June 25, 2019

It's almost time for cricket's oldest rivalry. England against Australia has thrown up plenty of drama in the past, and this World Cup encounter promises to be one for the ages. 

Tuesday's game has added significance for England after a surprise loss to Sri Lanka left them with little wiggle room in their quest to reach the semi-finals following an earlier surprise defeat to Pakistan.

England are on the ropes and Australia are on the verge of redemption. 

TRT World'sLance Santos has more.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
