Bangladesh boosted their bid to reach the World Cup semi-finals as Shakib Al Hasan's superb all-round display inspired a 62-run win over Afghanistan on Monday.

Shakib's 51 laid the foundations for Bangladesh to score 262-7 and made him the leading run-scorer in this year's World Cup.

The 32-year-old then ripped through the Afghan batting line-up with his career-best ODI figures of 5-29 from 10 overs.

Shakib is only the second player in World Cup history to take five wickets and hit a 50 in the same match after India's Yuvraj Singh against Ireland in 2011.

"I had to work really hard with the bat. I think the five wickets gave me greater pleasure, it was important," Shakib said.

"I did work hard before the start of the tournament. It's the best prepared I've been and it's paying off."

'It's still wide open'

Bangladesh, winners against South Africa and the West Indies earlier in the tournament, are up to fifth place in the 10-team group stage.

They sit one point behind fourth-placed England, who face Australia on Tuesday, in the race to seal a semi-final berth via a top-four finish.

Mashrafe Mortaza's side play India and Pakistan in their final two group matches.

"Shakib has been fantastic throughout the tournament. We'll try our level best against Pakistan and India. It's still wide open," Mashrafe said.

Afghanistan became the first team to be eliminated after an agonising 11-run loss against India on Saturday, when Mohammed Shami's final-over hat-trick denied them a famous upset.

Afghanistan lose all seven games

Gulbadin Naib's team have lost all seven of their matches, leaving them with two games to avoid finishing the tournament without a single point.

"Obviously we played two tough games and today we missed something. Our fielding gave away 30 to 40 extra runs," Naib said.

Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin put on 49 for the first wicket, giving Afghanistan hope of a surprise win.