Mick Jagger swaggered back to the stage on Friday in his first concert after undergoing heart surgery in April as the Rolling Stones kicked off a delayed North American tour.

Opening to a sold-out crowd, the band kicked off with its classic hit "Street Fighting Man" as the Stones frontman, dressed in skinny black jeans and a black and white jacket, strutted across the stage, singing and pumping his fist.

One Chicagoan not in attendance – but looking forward to the band's follow-up performance – was Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who thanked Jagger for a shoutout he gave her.

"Wasn't at your show last night, but hope to be there next Tuesday," Lightfoot wrote on Twitter. "Welcome to Chicago!"

Jagger, 75, underwent heart valve replacement surgery in New York in early April, and in May reassured fans that he was back in shape by posting video on Twitter of him dancing in a studio.

Fans and the music press watching for signs of fatigue left the show reassured that Jagger was as energetic as ever.

"Perhaps seeking to prove that neither time nor a bum ticker can slow him down, the 75-year old singer was a paragon of unbridled energy and enthusiasm throughout the uncharacteristically chilly Friday night performance," wrote Billboard magazine.