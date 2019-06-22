Mohammed Shami took a dramatic hat-trick to break Afghan hearts as India narrowly avoided one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history on Saturday, squeaking home by 11 runs against the minnows.

Afghanistan, playing in only their second World Cup, were in the game throughout, despite losing the toss under sunny skies in Southampton, restricting their mighty opponents to just 224-8 in their 50 overs.

They were well set at 106-2 in the 29th over and still threatened an upset with 16 needed off the final over.

Mohammad Nabi drilled the first ball of the final over down the ground for four to strike fear into the hordes of flag-waving India fans.

But Shami, playing his first game of the World Cup, had Nabi (52) caught at long on by Hardik Pandya two balls later before bowling Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to seal a nerve-jangling win with a hat-trick.

"This game was important for us. It didn’t go as planned," said India captain Virat Kohli, whose unbeaten team are now third in the 10-team table, with the top four qualifying for next month’s semi-finals.

"When things don't go your way you need to show character and bounce back. That showed the character of our team. We can take lot of heart from this win and take the confidence forward."

The tide turned in the 29th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when man-of-the-match Jasprit Bumrah removed Rahmat Shah (36) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (21) within the space of three balls.

Nabi and Najibullah Zadran batted sensibly to keep their side in the hunt and Rashid Khan sparkled briefly.

Although the Afghans were falling behind the rate, they kept chipping away but ultimately fell just short and slipped to their sixth straight World Cup defeat.

Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked one-day international bowler, finished with figures of 2-39 from his 10 overs, bowling superbly at the death.

Shami finished with 4-40 as Afghanistan were bowled out for 213.

Frustrated Afghanistan skipper Naib said: "We bowled really well. We did well in batting, but credit to Bumrah for how he bowled in the last two or three overs."

New Zealand hold off Windies

New Zealand's unbeaten Cricket World Cup run went within one shot and meters from being ended in the most improbable way as Carlos Brathwaite blazed away for West Indies.

Brathwaite hit 101 from 82 balls and combined with the last three batsmen to add 122 runs, getting the West Indies within six runs of a spectacular comeback victory with six balls remaining on Saturday.

The reward for New Zealand was top spot in the standings, one point above defending champion Australia.

It very nearly went the other way.

Brathwaite went for broke, trying to hit the last ball of the 49th over from Jimmy Neesham for six, and was caught on the long-on boundary by Trent Boult.

It was the second key catch in the deep for Boult, who also caught Chris Gayle and took four wickets as New Zealand bowled out West Indies for 286.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s 148 and 160-run partnership with Ross Taylor proved pivotal, helping New Zealand rally to 291-8 after losing both openers for first-ball ducks in the first over.