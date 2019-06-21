Sri Lanka pace bowler Lasith Malinga ripped through the England batting line-up with four wickets as the former champions handed the favourites a 20-run defeat in a low-scoring World Cup match at Headingley on Friday.

Chasing 233 for victory on a slow track, England struggled against veteran Malinga's variations before they fell to their second defeat of the tournament, squandering an opportunity to join holders Australia at the top of the standings.

Malinga, who finished with figures of 4-43, became only the fourth bowler to capture 50 or more wickets in the competition after Australia's Glenn McGrath (71), his compatriot Muttiah Muralitharan (68) and Pakistan's Wasim Akram (55).

Basic plan

"We stuck to our basic plan -- line and length, no loose balls and added in some variations and bouncers... and ended up winning," man of the match Malinga said.

England were in control after a slow start as Joe Root made a patient half-century, but he was caught behind off Malinga for 57 to trigger a collapse, and despite Ben Stokes' unbeaten 82 ensuring a tense finish, the hosts fell short.

"In the chase, we didn't do the basics of getting substantial partnerships going," England skipper Eoin Morgan said.

"We had a couple of good individual performances but Sri Lanka thoroughly deserved to win.

"We didn't do enough to win the game and even if we had nicked it then it would have been us robbing the game with an outstanding individual performance."

After having Jonny Bairs tow trapped in front for a duck in the second ball of the England innings, Malinga sent back opener James Vince in the seventh over.