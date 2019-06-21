A stripped-back version of Freddie Mercury performing the song "Time" is released on Thursday, the result of a long search for the 1986 recording made at London's Abbey Road Studios.

Accompanied by just a piano, the late Queen frontman sings a simpler version of the track he recorded as a solo artist with British musician, songwriter and producer Dave Clark for the "Time" concept album of the London musical of the same name.

The new version, released under its full title "Time Waits For No One", provides a moving rendition of the song about not knowing what is around the corner.

Mercury died from AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991.

"It's just Freddie and piano and it really shows what an amazing performer, an amazing range he had," Clark, who found the recording after years of searching, told Reuters.

"It gave me goosebumps because it's the way he performs it, like he tastes every word."

Clark, who led the Dave Clark Five band in the 1960s, worked with various singers for "Time" the album. Mercury sang two songs, the title track and "In My Defence", recorded in 1985.

When he joined Clark again at Abbey Road Studios in January 1986, the session recorded 48 tracks of backing vocals for "Time". The final version ended up with 96 tracks.

But Clark said he always remembered that first rehearsal of Mercury singing alongside keyboardist Mike Moran on the piano.