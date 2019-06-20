The United States on Wednesday named its first Native American to the role of poet laureate, a woman whose poetry reflects the struggles and stories of indigenous people in America.

The poems of Joy Harjo, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, are "carriers of dreams, knowledge and wisdom," US Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, who made the announcement, said.

The job of US poet laureate is raising national appreciation of reading and writing poetry, and they often launch projects to expand the audience for poetry, the Library of Congress said.

Harjo "tells an American story of tradition and loss, reckoning and myth-making," Hayden said.

"Her work powerfully connects us to the earth and the spiritual world with direct, inventive lyricism that helps us reimagine who we are," she said in a statement.