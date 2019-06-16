India extended its record to 7-0 against archrival Pakistan in Cricket World Cup games with an 89-run victory in a rain-interrupted encounter that likely will remain the most-watched game of the six-week tournament.

India started ominously with Rohit Sharma scoring 140 from 113 deliveries and skipper Virat Kohli contributing 77 in a total of 336-5, a record for a one-day international at Old Trafford.

Rain delay

Pakistan was always behind the run-rate required and its chances were further eroded after a revised target was set following a rain delay in the 35th over.