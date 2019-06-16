POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Cricket: India improve to 7-0 vs Pakistan after 89-run win in World Cup
India defeat Pakistan at Old Trafford boosting their chances of a semi-final spot while extending its record to 7-0 against Asian rival Pakistan.
Cricket: India improve to 7-0 vs Pakistan after 89-run win in World Cup
Indian players celebrate after the match. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
June 16, 2019

India extended its record to 7-0 against archrival Pakistan in Cricket World Cup games with an 89-run victory in a rain-interrupted encounter that likely will remain the most-watched game of the six-week tournament.

India started ominously with Rohit Sharma scoring 140 from 113 deliveries and skipper Virat Kohli contributing 77 in a total of 336-5, a record for a one-day international at Old Trafford.

Rain delay

Pakistan was always behind the run-rate required and its chances were further eroded after a revised target was set following a rain delay in the 35th over.

RECOMMENDED

Pakistan, which was 166-6 at the start of the delay, resumed with a revised target of 302 from 40 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method or 136 from 5 overs.

The last five overs were a non-event, with Pakistan finishing on 212-6.

India is unbeaten after four games ‚with wins over South Africa, defending champion Australia and Pakistan and a point from a washout against 2015 finalist New Zealand.

Pakistan's semifinal prospects are slim with just three points from five games.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says