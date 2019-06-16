Tyson Fury put on a show before, during and after his first bout in the fight capital of the world.

The British heavyweight star stopped Tom Schwarz with 6 seconds left in the second round Saturday night, packing plenty of entertainment into his brief Las Vegas debut.

Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) made short work of his previously unbeaten German opponent, battering him with a jab before knocking him down to a knee in the second round right after Schwarz (24-1) landed a big punch.

Fury pressed ahead after the knockdown and forced Schwarz's corner to throw in the towel before the bell.

Fighting for the first time since he dramatically rose from a devastating 12th-round knockdown to secure a draw with Deontay Wilder, Fury confirmed his world-class ability following his comeback last year from a 2 1/2-year ring absence.

"I came here to enjoy myself and put on a show for Las Vegas," Fury said. "I hope everybody enjoyed it as much as I did."

Although Fury already had memorable fights in New York and Los Angeles, the Manchester native wanted something special in Sin City, which he once vowed never to visit before he got a fight here.

The performance by the world's lineal heavyweight champion against an overmatched foe was just as dominant as expected, but Fury's shenanigans before and after the bout at the MGM Grand Garden might prove to be even more memorable.

After Schwarz ring-walked to the mellow strains of Bob Marley, Fury appeared in red-white-and-blue gear — including a top hat — as he stepped through a cordon of showgirls. With a broad grin, he took the ring to James Brown's "Living in America," the entire entrance in homage to Apollo Creed's famed fictional entrance at the MGM Grand in "Rocky IV."

Unlike Creed, Fury survived and won.

And after the bout, Fury showed off his decent singing voice in what's becoming a post-fight tradition. With the microphone in his boxing glove, Fury serenaded his wife, Paris, with Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing."

The first fight of the 30-year-old Fury's lucrative new co-promotional deal with Top Rank was intended to introduce his violent skills and loquacious character to ESPN's large audience, and he did both — however briefly.