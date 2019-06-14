The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 Game Six victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

With a nation hanging on their every shot, Canada's only NBA team put the finishing touches to a remarkable 4-2 series upset that denied the Warriors a fourth championship in five years.

When the final buzzer sounded, jubilant Raptors fans flooded the streets of downtown Toronto for a night of celebration not seen in the city since Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays last won a World Series title in 1993.

TRT World's Lachlan Guselli reports.