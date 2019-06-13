Algeria’s Supreme Court has ordered the arrest of former prime minister Ahmed Ouyahia in a corruption case.

Ouyahia, 66, appeared before the High Court on Wednesday as part of a raft of anti-graft investigations opened into senior figures since President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down last April.

Mohammed Ourab, a political analyst based in Istanbul, spoke to TRT World on the landmark charges.

“Mr Ouyahia will be questioned over malfeasance cases including ‘allocating illegitimate advantages’,” he said.

“Ouyahia’s arrest, was not a surprise event, but his detention will be received by the Algerians as a big triumph, his name is associated with many crises and scandals since the 1990s,” he added.

Ouyahia is the most recent figure to be investigated over corruption allegations following mass protests that swept the North African country more than three months ago, demanding the removal of the ruling regime and the prosecution of corruption and fraudulent political activity.

“I think the detention can be considered as a preliminary legal process that aims to get rid of the symbols of Bouteflika’s regime and also against the deep state led by many figures such as General Tawfik and Said Bouteflika,” Ourab explained.

“They are an emblem of financial and political fraud.”

Since last April, the army has become the most powerful institution with its Chief of Staff Ahmed Gaid Salah urging the judiciary to interrogate all people suspected of being involved in corruption.