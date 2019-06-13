If you have checked any of the major social media platforms in the past week, chances are you have come across a lot of blue display images.

In the aftermath of the mass killing of pro-democracy protesters in Khartoum early in June, tens of thousands of people have adopted the colour blue in their profile pictures to show their support for the struggle.

The origin of the trend is unclear but one account said that it was in honour of 25-year-old Mohamed Hashim Mattar, who was killed by Sudanese troops while protecting fellow protesters.

“This isn’t just any blue, it’s Mattar’s blue. He was in love with colors in general and this was his favorite one. Say his name. Remember him,” wrote Twitter user, Dinan al Asad.

In the days since it first appeared, the colour has been adopted by social media users to represent all 118 known victims of the June 3 killings, which came after months of protests demanding democratic rule.

Prominent supporters of the cause include Qatar’s Sheikha Mayassa al Thani, a noted art patron and sister of Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani.

“Stand with humanity, stand with Sudan— show solidarity by turning your profile to the colour blue!” Al Thani wrote.