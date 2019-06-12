David Warner scored his first century since returning from his ban as holders Australia ran out comfortable 41-run winners over Pakistan in the World Cup at Taunton on Wednesday.

The opener, back after serving a 12-month suspension for his part in last year's ball-tampering scandal, struck 107 in Australia's 307 all out in 49 overs.

Mohammad Amir took five wickets as Pakistan recovered from a poor start to limit Australia's total, and they were well in contention as they reached 136-2 in reply.

When Imam-ul-Haq was caught down the leg side off a wide delivery having just reached his half-century and Mohammad Hafeez fell just short of his when he hit a Finch full toss straight to deep square leg, Pakistan's chances faded.