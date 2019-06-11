Egypt has tried to halt the auction of a 3,000-year-old stone sculpture of the famed boy-pharaoh Tutankhamun at Christie's in London, while the auction house said its sale was legal.

The artifact features King Tut's full mouth with slightly drooping lower lips and almond-shaped eyes.

For many, King Tut is the ultimate symbol of ancient Egypt's glory. Howard Carter discovered the pharaoh's nearly intact tomb in 1922 in the Valley of the Kings, located on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor. The site was packed with the glittering wealth of the 18th Dynasty, which ruled from 1569 to 1315 BC and yielded some of Egypt's most famous treasures.

In a statement late on Saturday, the Egyptian foreign ministry said that it had demanded the auction house provide documents proving the statue's ownership and that it reached out to British authorities and the UN culture and education agency "to stop the sale procedures" for it and other Egyptian objects included in the lot.

It added that Egypt has the right to the statue based on its current and previous laws.