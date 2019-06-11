The Notre-Dame cathedral will host its first mass this weekend since a fire ravaged the Paris landmark almost two months ago, the city's diocese said on Tuesday.

It will take place in a "side chapel with a restricted number of people, for obvious security reasons," it said.

Just 20 people are expected to take part, including priests and canons from the cathedral.

The event will be broadcast live by a French TV channel so that Christians from all over France can participate, the diocese added.

The date has been chosen as it is the anniversary of the consecration of the cathedral's altar, which is celebrated every year on June 16.