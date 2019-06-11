Clutch 3-pointers by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson enabled the defending champion Golden State Warriors to edge Toronto 106-105 on Monday and sustain their hopes of winning a third consecutive NBA Finals.

But any joy from the victory was dimmed by a right Achilles injury to Kevin Durant only 12 minutes into his first game after being sidelined for a month by a right calf injury.

Curry scored 31 points while Thompson added 26 as the Warriors pulled within 3-2 in the best-of-seven championship series, forcing a sixth game Thursday at Oakland, California, with game seven if needed in Toronto on Sunday.

'Do or die'

"Do or die," Curry said. "It wasn't pretty in the second half but we just made the shots."

Durant's long-awaited return ended with the All-Star forward being helped off the court.

"You could kind of just feel the life just go right out of us," Warriors forward Draymond Green said. "But to Steph's credit, he rallied the troops.

"He talked to everybody, went around the huddle and just told everybody to stay locked in and do this for Kevin. And I think we did a good job of coming together."

Durant, the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals Most valuable Player, departed the arena on crutches but became an inspiration to his teammates.

"We do it for Kevin," Thompson said. "He wants us to compete at the highest level and we'll think of him every time we step on the hardwood."

Durant posted on an Instagram story: "I'm hurting deep in my soul right now. I can't lie, but seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila. I got new life."

He also breathed life into Golden State's title quest, Curry said.

"We understand the moment and I think we can rally, considering how the second half went," Curry said.

Durant, Golden State's top playoff scorer with 34.2 points a game, will have an MRI on Tuesday.

"On the one hand I'm so proud of them, just the amazing heart and grit they showed, and on the other, I'm just devastated for Kevin," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.