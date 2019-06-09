POLITICS
Portugal beat Netherlands to win first UEFA Nations League
The hosts' victory in UEFA's newest competition denied the Netherlands its first trophy since the 1988 European Championship.
Portugal celebrate winning the UEFA Nations League final after beating the Netherlands 1-0 at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal on June 9, 2019. / Reuters
June 9, 2019

Portugal has won the inaugural UEFA Nations League tournament, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in Sunday's final for its second title in three years.

Goncalo Guedes scored the winner early in the second half to give Portugal its first trophy since the 2016 European Championship.

The hosts' victory in UEFA's newest competition denied the Netherlands its first trophy since the 1988 European Championship. 

The revamped Dutch team was seeking some redemption after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo, coming off a hat trick in the semifinals, wasn't much of a factor against Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk in the matchup of likely contenders for the player of the year award, but Guedes couldn't be stopped when he hit a powerful right-footed shot from outside the area in the 60th minute at the Estadio do Dragao.

SOURCE:AP
