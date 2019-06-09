POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Dhawan ton helps India down Australia in World Cup game
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan hits a blazing century to set up a 36-run win over Australia as reigning champions suffer their first defeat of this year's tournament.
Dhawan ton helps India down Australia in World Cup game
Shikhar Dhawan (117) smashed his 17th ODI century and forged significant partnerships with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (57) to power India to a commanding 352-5. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
June 9, 2019

India's top order fired in unison and their bowlers produced a tidy display to beat reigning world champions Australia by 36 runs in a thrilling World Cup match at the Oval on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan (117) smashed his 17th ODI century and forged significant partnerships with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (57) and skipper Virat Kohli (82) to power India to a commanding 352-5.

Several frontline Australia batsmen got good starts but none could bat deep enough to see them home as they were all out for 316 in exactly 50 overs.

Steve Smith (69), David Warner (56) and Alex Carey (55 not out) scored the bulk of the runs for Australia, who tasted their first defeat after wins against Afghanistan and West Indies earlier in the tournament.

India's new-ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-50) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-61) shared six wickets between them while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 2-62.

'Perfect game for us'

RECOMMENDED

Delighted Kohli hailed India's win as the "perfect game". 

"A top, top win for us - especially after losing the (one-day international) series (against Australia) in India," said the skipper. "We had a point to prove.

"The opening partnership was outstanding...It was the perfect game for us."

Australia captain Aaron Finch conceded his side had been "outplayed."

"They got 120 runs off the last 10 overs which is a lot. We didn't bowl our best stuff and struggled to get wickets early on which was the key.

"It was just one of those games, they just outplayed us."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters