World Oceans Day kicked off on Saturday as a reminder of the major role oceans have in everyday life.

This year, the UN General Assembly launched "Play It Out" — a global campaign against plastic pollution that includes a music festival.

"Today, 13,000,000 tonnes of plastic leak into the oceans every year, what among other damage, kill 100,000 marine animals annually," the UN said in a statement.

"While most plastics are expected to remain intact for decades or centuries after use, plastics in the oceans that do erode end up as micro-plastics that are consumed by fish and other wildlife, quickly making their way into the global food chain," it said.

"From plastic straws to plastic bags, we all are at the frontline of efforts to #BeatPlasticPollution."

The UN added that globally, the market value of marine and coastal resources and industries is estimated at $3 trillion per year, or about 5 percent of global GDP, showing the financial importance of oceans for the world.

More than 1,000 related events are being held around the world this year, including film screenings, clean-up activities, interactive talks and painting contests.