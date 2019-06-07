A rampant France smashed South Korea out of sight on Friday to open their women’s soccer World Cup campaign in irrepressible style with a 4-0 victory that sent a warning to all other teams with a design on the trophy.

It was one-way traffic all night in a packed 45,000-seater Parc des Princes as the French launched wave after wave of attack at the hapless Koreans, running out easy winners to stamp their authority on Group A of the FIFA extravaganza.

“We started well, it was the way to go we made it easy for ourselves. It was important to score a second goal before the break, we did even better,” France coach Corinne Diacre told a news conference.

“We knew there would a be a lot of emotions tonight, we dealt with it perfectly. You can only transcend yourself when you hear 45,000 people sing La Marseillaise,” woman of the match Wendie Renard told reporters.

France skipper Amandine Henry controlled the midfield with a firm grip and deft touch, while strikers Eugenie Le Sommer and Delphine Cascarino were constant threats.

From the very first minutes South Korea struggled to get out of their own half and Le Sommer set the tone after nine minutes when she slammed a shot past Korean keeper Kim Min-jung into the roof of the net to send the stadium into raptures.