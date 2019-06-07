CULTURE
2 MIN READ
K-pop's BTS gets coveted Recording Academy membership invite
The seven-member boy band are among some 1,300 music industry professionals invited to become members of the Los Angeles-based Recording Academy.
K-pop's BTS gets coveted Recording Academy membership invite
Members of K-pop band, BTS, perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, US, May 15, 2019. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
June 7, 2019

Korean pop sensation BTS have been invited to join the Recording Academy as part of a drive to diversify the group that chooses the annual Grammy Awards.

The seven-member boy band, which has led a K-pop music wave in the United States and beyond, are among some 1,300 artists, writers and music industry professionals invited to become members of the Los Angeles-based Recording Academy this week.

Should they accept, the band will be eligible to vote in the 2020 Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music business, the Recording Academy said on Thursday.

The chief executive of their record label, Bang Si-hyuk of Big Hit Entertainment, was also among the invitees, the band said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

BTS first formed in Seoul in 2013 and broke through into the US pop market in 2017 becoming the first Korean group to win a Billboard music award.

The band was nominated for their album “Love Yourself: Tear” for the 2019 Grammy Awards and made their first appearance at the ceremony in February.

The Recording Academy has undertaken a series of steps in the past few years to make Grammy nominees more diverse and to expand a membership that has traditionally been dominated by older males.

It said that 49 percent of those invited to join the Recording Academy this week were women, and 51 percent were under age 40.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters