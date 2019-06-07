World Cup organisers have ordered India star MS Dhoni to take military insignia off his wicketkeeping gloves, media reports said Friday.

The former India captain is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment and its dagger badge was printed on his wicketkeeper's gloves for India's win over South Africa on Wednesday.

International Cricket Council spokeswoman Claire Furlong said the Board of Control for Cricket in India has been ordered to remove the badge for India's game against Australia on Sunday and the rest of the tournament.

"It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed," Furlong told Indian media. Only manufacturer's logos are allowed on gloves.