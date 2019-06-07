POLITICS
2 MIN READ
World Cup organisers tell India's Dhoni to take military badge off gloves
The former India captain is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment and its dagger badge could be seen on his wicketkeeper's gloves for India's win over South Africa.
World Cup organisers tell India's Dhoni to take military badge off gloves
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni fields during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, southern England, on June 5, 2019. / AFP
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
June 7, 2019

World Cup organisers have ordered India star MS Dhoni to take military insignia off his wicketkeeping gloves, media reports said Friday.

The former India captain is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment and its dagger badge was printed on his wicketkeeper's gloves for India's win over South Africa on Wednesday.

International Cricket Council spokeswoman Claire Furlong said the Board of Control for Cricket in India has been ordered to remove the badge for India's game against Australia on Sunday and the rest of the tournament.

"It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed," Furlong told Indian media. Only manufacturer's logos are allowed on gloves.

RECOMMENDED

She added that for a first breach, the ICC had only requested the badge be removed, with no further punishment.

Dhoni's gesture gained widespread attention television and social media attention in India during Wednesday's game in Southampton. 

The Indian team made no immediate comment. But it has in the past signalled respect for the country's military.

In March, the team wore camouflage-style caps during a one-day game against Australia as a tribute after 40 paramilitaries were killed by a suicide bomber in Kashmir. Dhoni provided the caps.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters