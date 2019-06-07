POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Grammy-winning New Orleans musician Dr. John dead at 77
Malcolm John Rebennack's family announced on his official Twitter account that the musician died from a heart attack.
Grammy-winning New Orleans musician Dr. John dead at 77
Musician Dr. John performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 26, 2013. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
June 7, 2019

Dr. John, a six-time Grammy winner who in his incarnation as the "Night Tripper" brought the New Orleans voodoo vibe to America's music scene and became one of the most venerated pianists in the city's rich musical history died on Thursday at age 77.

The New Orleans native, born Malcolm John Rebennack into a family of amateur musicians, including an aunt who taught him to play piano, died "towards the break of day" from a heart attack, his family announced on his official Twitter account.

Rebennack was immersed in music from a young age and absorbed a blend of rhythm and blues, cowboy songs, gospel and jazz, as well as New Orleans' Mardi Gras music, boogie, barrelhouse piano and funk - or "fonk," as he pronounced it.

RECOMMENDED

He also was a successful record producer, session player and songwriter in New Orleans.

Dr. John recorded some 35 albums, and three of them won Grammys - "Goin' Back to New Orleans" for best tradition album in 1992; "City That Care Forgot" about the destruction and heartbreak of Hurricane Katrina; and 2013's "Locked Down," which touched on his prison time, drugs and efforts to repair his relationship with his children.

He also picked up Grammys for a 1989 duet with Rickie Lee Jones on "Makin' Whoopee" and his contributions on the songs "SRV Shuffle" in 1996 and "Is You Is or Is You Ain't (My Baby)" in 2000.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term