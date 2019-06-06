Fast bowler Mitchell Starc's five-wicket haul and a defiant 92 by Nathan Coulter-Nile helped Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs at Trent Bridge on Thursday to secure their second consecutive win at the Cricket World Cup.

Chasing 289 for victory, West Indies got off to a poor start before Shai Hope (68) and Nicholas Pooran (40) laid the platform for the power-hitters, but the Starc-led Australian attack kept them on a tight leash, restricting them to 273-9.

"You have to keep trying to get wickets, once the West Indies batsmen get set they are so destructive and can hit it to all parts," Australian captain Aaron Finch said.

"You have to try and stall their momentum and get them to take risks – it came off today."

After leg-spinner Adam Zampa removed Pooran, fast bowler Pat Cummins had Hope caught at mid-on in the 35th over to deliver a body blow to the Windies, who never recovered.

Starc claimed Jason Holder (51), Carlos Brathwaite and Sheldon Cottrell in the final five overs to finish with 5-46 in his 10 overs.

Record partnership

Earlier, Coulter-Nile struck the highest World Cup score for a number eight batsman as he took Australia to a competitive total after they lost their first five wickets for 79 runs.

"I absolutely was nervous. At 38-4 and they keep coming hard at you – we just had to keep hanging in there and to get 288 in the end was outstanding," Finch added.

Having won the toss, the Windies new-ball attack of Cottrell and Oshane Thomas removed Australian openers David Warner and Finch with 26 runs on the board.