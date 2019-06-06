The Toronto Raptors defeated a shorthanded Golden State Warriors squad 123-109 in Oakland on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

The Raptors won behind 30 points from Kawhi Leonard and a balanced attack that saw five other players score in double digits.

The Warriors were able to cut the lead to as little as seven points at some stages but the Raptors always had an answer as sharpshooter Danny Green made six three-pointers and Serge Ibaka blocked six shots.

The Raptors overcame a 47-point performance by Stephen Curry -- a playoff career high for the Warriors point guard -- but it was not enough for the two-time defending champions.

"They never make anything easy and Steph is a two-time MVP," said Raptors point guard Kyle Lowery, who tallied 23 points and nine assists.

"For us, we need to just stay locked into the game plan. We can't have any mental lapses, that's what hurts us. We've just got to continue to work, play hard and stay level headed."

The Warriors were forced to play without starting shooting guard Klay Thompson, who was a game time scratch after he injured his hamstring in Game Two, and two-times Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined with a calf strain since May 8.