Billed as "one of the most exciting artists of our time", Ai-Da differs from generations of past masters in one inescapable way: she is a robot.

Ai-Da is the brainchild of Aidan Meller, who claims she is the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid artist, able to draw creatively thanks to in-built artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The 46-year-old art dealer unveiled Ai-Da - dressed in a brown wig and period-style painter's blouse - in Oxford on Wednesday, ahead of an exhibition of her first works opening next week in the English university city.

"She is fully algorithmic... fully creative," Meller told reporters, standing alongside his creation.

"She is not an expensive printer. We do not know what she's going to do," he insisted.

As he spoke, an occasionally blinking Ai-Da, built with cameras for eyes and a robotic arm to draw with, worked on a sketch of him from behind a desk.

Forty-five minutes later, a delicate expressionist drawing of Meller, comprising deft pencil strokes, emerged.

Several dozen of Ai-Da's other works adorned the nearby walls. They include similarly styled pencil sketches of historical figures from Leonardo da Vinci to Alan Turing.

There are also colourful paintings and sculptures based on her initial sketches, completed by human assistants.

Ai-Da can currently only hold certain hard tools like pencils, not brushes.

AI has already been deployed by art pioneers elsewhere to create new work, but Meller told AFP that his project represented "genuine innovation".

Capturing the zeitgeist

Meller, also an art gallery director, first dreamed up Ai-Da - named after Ada Lovelace, the English mathematician and writer often called the world's first computer coder - eight years ago.

But he only began seriously working on the project in 2017, after concluding that the common thread linking history's greatest artists was that they had all captured "the zeitgeist of their time".