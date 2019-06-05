POLITICS
1 MIN READ
India beat South Africa by six wickets in Cricket World Cup
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and batted but a superb double strike by Jasprit Bumrah left his side reeling.
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after his high score of 122 helped beat South Africa in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
June 5, 2019

India launched their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa at Southampton on Wednesday as the Proteas suffered their third defeat in as many matches this tournament.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and batted but a superb double strike by Jasprit Bumrah left his side reeling.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal then took four wickets in a meagre total of 227 for nine.

India, with Rohit Sharma, dropped early in an innings of 122 not out – the highest individual score of the tournament to date – took their time over the chase before winning with 15 balls to spare.

SOURCE:AFP
