POLITICS
3 MIN READ
South Korea's Lee6 wins US Women's Open
Despite two bogeys in the final three holes, a one-under-par 70 was enough to clinch the title on a day when most of the contenders struggled at Country Club of Charleston.
South Korea's Lee6 wins US Women's Open
Jeongeun Lee6 of South Korea, holds the championship trophy after winning the final round of the US Women's Open golf tournament, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Charleston, South Carolina. / AP
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
June 3, 2019

Jeongeun Lee6 continued a Korean juggernaut when she won the US Women’s Open by two strokes in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday.

Despite two bogeys in the final three holes, a one-under-par 70 was enough to clinch the title on a day when most of the contenders struggled at Country Club of Charleston.

Lee finished on six-under 278, collecting $1 million, the first seven-figure prize in women’s golf.

It marks the 10th time a South Korean has won the championship in just over 20 years. Pak Se-ri, the nation’s first winner, started the run in 1998 and inspired a whole generation to follow in her footsteps.

Lee6, who started the day two strokes off the lead, was on the nearby practice putting green when her victory was confirmed, and was soon doused in champagne by 2011 champion Ryu So-yeon.

The 23-year-old burst into tears at the victory presentation when asked what the achievement meant.

“I couldn’t imagine coming this far, winning my first LPGA tournament and also major championship,” she said via an interpreter.

She goes by the name Lee6 to differentiate herself from five previous Korean professionals with the exact same name.

RECOMMENDED

Lee6, who came into the event ranked 17th in the world, played the steadiest of the contenders until the enormity of the occasion took its toll on the final three holes.

But the three-shot lead she had built proved enough.

“I felt pretty nervous starting holes 16, 17, 18,” she said. “I know I made two bogeys but I didn’t want to think about it too much.”

Ryu (70) and Americans Lexi Thompson (73) and Angel Yin (68) tied for second on four-under but none seriously threatened.

Instead, Lee6’s main danger down the stretch was joint overnight leader Celine Boutier of France who lipped out on a four-foot birdie at the 16th that would have tied it up.

Boutier’s day finished miserably with a costly double-bogey at the last. 

She shot 75 and slipped into a tie for fifth on three-under.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Moscow slams Western claims of Russian, Chinese threats to Greenland
'The future is you': Erdogan launches TRT Genc youth channel
Germany backs Türkiye's role in European security after high-level talks in Berlin
Türkiye: Syria's security inseparable from our own
Wi-Fi prank triggers bomb scare on Turkish Airlines flight; plane lands safely in Barcelona
Iran urges UN action over 'foreign interference' as protests continue
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation