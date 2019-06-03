Jeongeun Lee6 continued a Korean juggernaut when she won the US Women’s Open by two strokes in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday.

Despite two bogeys in the final three holes, a one-under-par 70 was enough to clinch the title on a day when most of the contenders struggled at Country Club of Charleston.

Lee finished on six-under 278, collecting $1 million, the first seven-figure prize in women’s golf.

It marks the 10th time a South Korean has won the championship in just over 20 years. Pak Se-ri, the nation’s first winner, started the run in 1998 and inspired a whole generation to follow in her footsteps.

Lee6, who started the day two strokes off the lead, was on the nearby practice putting green when her victory was confirmed, and was soon doused in champagne by 2011 champion Ryu So-yeon.

The 23-year-old burst into tears at the victory presentation when asked what the achievement meant.

“I couldn’t imagine coming this far, winning my first LPGA tournament and also major championship,” she said via an interpreter.

She goes by the name Lee6 to differentiate herself from five previous Korean professionals with the exact same name.