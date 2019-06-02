Bangladesh will play South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval in London on Sunday.

The Tigers, the popular name for Bangladesh team, are well prepared for this World Cup having won a triangular tournament in Ireland last month, beating the West Indies in the final to win their first ever silverware in internationally.

Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza received further good news on Saturday as opener Tamim Iqbal and middle order batsman Mahmadullah Riyad were declared fit to play.

With The Oval pitch being the same as the one used in the tournament opener, Bangladesh will come into the equation with their slow bowlers licking their lips.