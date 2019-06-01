New Zealand fast bowlers produced a clinical display to dismiss Sri Lanka for a paltry 136 in their World Cup opener in Cardiff on Saturday.

Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl on a pitch so green that it was indistinguishable from the outfield, and he was rewarded when Matt Henry trapped Lankan opener Lahiru Thirimanne leg-before in the first over.

Canterbury seamer Henry, who conceded 107 runs in the warm-up match against West Indies earlier this week, continued his resurgence to remove Kusal Perera and Ku sal Mendis in the ninth over to leave the Sri Lankan middle order exposed at 46-3.