CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Robert Pattinson picked as the new Batman: report
The 33-year-old "Twilight" star is set to play the superhero in a movie called "The Batman" which is expected to release in June 2021.
Robert Pattinson picked as the new Batman: report
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 30, 2018 US actor Robert Pattinson arrives at the Marrakech International Film festival, on November 30, 2018 in the city of Marrakesh Robert Pattinson is going to star as the famed DC Comics hero in "The Batman" produced by Warner Bros and directed by Matt Reeves according to several Hollywood specialised media. / AFP
Mucahid DurmazMucahid Durmaz
June 1, 2019

Robert Pattinson has been chosen as the new Batman, beating out several other actors, including Nicholas Hoult, to play the Caped Crusader, Variety said Friday.

The 33-year-old "Twilight" heartthrob is set to play the vigilante superhero in a standalone movie called "The Batman," under the direction of Matt Reeves, who was behind the last two "Planet of the Apes" sequels, the entertainment magazine said.

Filming is slated to start in the coming months with a release date expected in June 2021.

A Warner Bros spokeswoman would not confirm the news to AFP, saying only: "I can confirm that we are in negotiations." Pattinson's agent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

RECOMMENDED

Pattinson, who shot to fame as teenage vampire Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" saga, has avoided the spotlight in recent years, evolving from a teenage heartthrob to an indie darling.

He recently starred in acclaimed French director Claire Denis's sci-fi mystery "High Life," which earned him critical praise.

He also stars in "The Lighthouse," a dark fantasy horror film that was also well received at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

As Batman, Pattinson will be replacing Ben Affleck who retired from the role after playing Bruce Wayne in 2016's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and 2017's "Justice League."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow slams Western claims of Russian, Chinese threats to Greenland
'The future is you': Erdogan launches TRT Genc youth channel
Germany backs Türkiye's role in European security after high-level talks in Berlin
Türkiye: Syria's security inseparable from our own
Wi-Fi prank triggers bomb scare on Turkish Airlines flight; plane lands safely in Barcelona
Iran urges UN action over 'foreign interference' as protests continue
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation