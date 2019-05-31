West Indies hammered Pakistan by seven wickets at Trent Bridge on Friday to launch their World Cup campaign in style.

Pakistan were bowled out for just 105, with Oshane Thomas taking four wickets, before Chris Gayle smashed a quick-fire fifty as the West Indies romped home in just 13.4 overs.

The in-form Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam got off to solid starts but were both dismissed for 22, sparking a middle-order collapse that the former champions did not recover from.