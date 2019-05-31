POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Cricket: Windies crush Pakistan to kick off World Cup campaign
Opener Chris Gayle, set to retire at the end of the tournament, led the West Indies reply with a blistering 50 off 34 balls as the two-times champions chased down Pakistani total, reaching 108-3 with 36.2 overs to spare.
Cricket: Windies crush Pakistan to kick off World Cup campaign
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran walks off the pitch after hitting the winning runs as Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and team-mates look dejected. / Reuters
By Nurdan Erdogan, Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 31, 2019

West Indies hammered Pakistan by seven wickets at Trent Bridge on Friday to launch their World Cup campaign in style.

Pakistan were bowled out for just 105, with Oshane Thomas taking four wickets, before Chris Gayle smashed a quick-fire fifty as the West Indies romped home in just 13.4 overs.

The in-form Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam got off to solid starts but were both dismissed for 22, sparking a middle-order collapse that the former champions did not recover from.

RECOMMENDED

Lowest total since 1992

Pakistan were bowled out in 21.4 overs for their lowest World Cup total since a paltry 74 against England at Adelaide in 1992, the year Imran Khan's team went on to lift their only 50-overs crown.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir made his World Cup debut for Pakistan. He missed the 2011 and 2015 World Cups due to a five-year spot-fixing ban.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow slams Western claims of Russian, Chinese threats to Greenland
'The future is you': Erdogan launches TRT Genc youth channel
Germany backs Türkiye's role in European security after high-level talks in Berlin
Türkiye: Syria's security inseparable from our own
Wi-Fi prank triggers bomb scare on Turkish Airlines flight; plane lands safely in Barcelona
Iran urges UN action over 'foreign interference' as protests continue
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation